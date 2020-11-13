More than 5,100 Charleston students return to the classroom for the first time since March

Thousands of Charleston area students returned to the classroom this week after two months of virtual learning. For many, it was the first time they’d stepped foot inside a school building since schools unexpectedly closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in mid-March.

Across the tri-county school districts, Wednesday marked the start of the second academic quarter. Charleston and Berkeley schools used this milestone as an opportunity to welcome additional students back in person, even as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Charleston County School District added approximately 5,100 students back to school full-time for face-to-face instruction. The influx of new students means that around 70 percent of the district’s student population are now learning in person. Only around 25 percent of students districtwide started with face-to-face learning on the first day of school.

In Berkeley County, 2,522 students rejoined their peers in person Wednesday. At least several hundred more are expected to return in January and February, bringing the district’s total percent of in-person learners to 56.

Both districts opened schools on Sept. 8 with full-time, in-person learning five days a week.

In Dorchester District 2, 64 percent of students receive some form of in-person learning.

School officials have been more conservative in their reopening approach. All DD2 students spent the first two weeks of class learning exclusively online. Since then, the district has gradually phased in more and more students in person.

The district announced this week that students would continue learning on a hybrid schedule through the end of Thanksgiving break. Under this model, middle and high school students spend two days out of the week physically in the classroom and two days completing online work independently at home. On Fridays, students tune into their classes virtually but receive real-time, livestreamed instruction from their teachers. Elementary school students come to school five days a week, but only receive a half-day of in-person instruction.

Some DD2 parents have criticized the district for its approach to reopening schools. An online petition calling on the district to bring students back full time garnered more than 1,500 signatures. Parents have pointed to neighboring schools in Berkeley and Charleston who were quick to welcome students back five days a week.

Still, the district remains steadfast in its plan, said Executive Director of Elementary Schools Lori Estep.

"Cases are on the rise, not only in South Carolina, but across just across the nation, and with Thanksgiving get-togethers and flu season and everything else, we thought it was just best to ... hold steady," Estep said.

The district is actively planning to bring more students back when it’s safe to do so, Estep said.

"Regardless of some of the pushback that we are getting, we feel like we're doing what's best for children. We are moving forward." she said.

New learning environments

In Charleston County, North Charleston parent Trena Walker said she was disheartened to learn that more students would be rejoining the classroom.

With the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays just around the corner, Walker worries about what will happen when families host large gatherings and then send their children back to school alongside her children.

"I’m terrified," she said.

Both of her sons started in-person on Sept. 8. Walker, who is severely immunocompromised, was already fearful of her decision. But she knew that her children struggled with online learning this spring and that in-person learning would be the best option for their academics. When Walker sent her sons back to school in person, she was under the impression that they would be learning with the same small cohort of students.

"This is the third time that they’ve ripped the fabric of our home from underneath our feet," Walker said of the decision to welcome back 5,100 new students Wednesday.

Walker has already noticed the impact the decision has made on her son Myles, who attends Charleston County School of the Arts.

His classroom is more crowded than ever, she said, and the school building is more hectic than usual.

Other parents have reported minimal changes to their child’s school environment in the wake of the additional students.

Cynthia Bushneck, whose two children attend Drayton Hall Elementary, said 150 new students rejoined the school Wednesday.

The car rider line was busier than normal this week, Bushneck said, but everything else has mostly remained the same. When she learned more students would be added to the school, Bushneck was initially worried that her son’s class size would dramatically increase. That hasn’t been the case.

Her preschooler had one additional child join his classroom, while her first-grade son’s class has remained the same.

"Overall, it’s been good so far," Bushneck said. "I don’t really have any concerns."

Monitoring virus activity

Matthew Cressler and his wife Mary Ellen Giess decided to send their daughters back to school in person this week at Memminger Elementary after monitoring COVID-19 activity in the district and the Charleston area.

"I’m not anxious about them being in school ... but I am anxious about the holiday season," Cressler said. "It’s more the things that you can’t control is what makes all of this so unnerving."

Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester school districts have not reported any major outbreaks so far after nine weeks of school.

As of Thursday, Charleston schools have reported 158 COVID-19 cases since the start of school. Over the past two weeks, 13 staff and 32 students associated with Berkeley County Schools have tested positive for the virus.

Nineteen schools in DD2 that have reported positive cases since schools started. Of those, 13 have reported fewer than five cases, according to data compiled by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Five have reported fewer than 10 cases, and one school, Fort Dorchester High, has seen eight student cases and fewer than five faculty cases, according to DHEC data.