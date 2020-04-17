More storms expected Sunday as SC recovers from 20 tornadoes

Meteorologists warned on Friday that more storms are headed for the state as soon as Sunday, almost a week after nearly two-dozen twisters damaged homes and businesses and claimed nine lives across South Carolina.

A warm front will make its way to the Lowcountry on Sunday, National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Taylor said, followed by a cold front that evening.

It could bring two waves of nasty weather, Taylor warned: isolated wind gusts during the day, followed by a squall line with hail and damaging winds at night, possibly stretching into Monday morning. Tornadoes are possible throughout the day.

Until then, tri-county residents can expect clear skies, with a slight chance of showers Saturday evening.

"At this point in time we just ask everybody to go back over their severe weather checklist, make sure that they have multiple ways to receive NWS warnings," Taylor said.

The storms that struck early Monday killed nine and injured 77 people. At least 200 people were left homeless. Damage estimates are still being compiled.