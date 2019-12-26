More showers are on the way this weekend following a downpour similar to what the South Carolina coast saw before Christmas 2018.

The weekend rain is forecast to mostly clear up by New Year's Eve celebrations on Tuesday. The cumulative total might be enough to bring the Charleston area up to what's considered "normal," an average annual rainfall.

Normal, in fact, is what's happening.

"It's that time of year," said meteorologist Neil Dixon of the National Weather Service, Charleston office.

Coastal storms tend to develop in December. In 2018, a storm in mid-December dropped more rainfall than the storm Sunday and Monday.

They tend to cause spot to widespread flooding, but usually seem worse than they are. As an example, Church Creek in West Ashley crested at 6.26 inches from the recent rain and spot flooding was reported. But the creek crested at 6.45 inches in 2018. Flood stage is considered to be 6.5 inches.

More showers move in Friday, and the weekend is expected to get progressively wetter, Dixon said. But by Tuesday, only the southern coast and southern portions of Charleston County will see a slight chance of showers in the forecast.

A cold front will push through Monday. Temperatures won't fall that far but might feel like it. Highs drop from the 60s and lower 70s to the 50s. The low for Tuesday night festivities will be in the lower to upper 40s.

"We're so warm right now that a drop of 10 to 15 degrees is going to be significant," Dixon said.

Highest SC coast rainfall totals 10.01 inches: Charleston County, community collaborative (COCORAHS) gauge report. 8.68 inches: Charleston County, COCORAHS. 8.53 inches: Charleston County, COCORAHS . 7.19 inches: Kiawah Island. 7.16 inches: Johns Island. Source: National Weather Service, Charleston, preliminary reports.

Despite the downpour early in the week — a record of nearly 4 inches fell Monday in downtown Charleston and an unofficial 10 inches were reported elsewhere in Charleston County along the coast — the official total was only 3.83 inches at the Weather Service office in North Charleston, all according to preliminary figures.

That total brought the area 39.69 inches for the year, still more than 4 inches shy of the annual average of 43.92.

The year has been a roller coaster of wet and dry periods, with much of the state at points in or near at least moderate drought.

But the rainfall Sunday and Monday was impressive. McClellanville Mayor Rutledge Leland heard it hammering the metal roof on his home all night Sunday. More than 7 inches fell in that town.

"It rained and rained and rained," he said.

In mid-December 2018, nearly 8 inches of rain fell in downtown Charleston.