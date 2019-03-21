New indictments this week against suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis add to a mounting number of allegations against South Carolina sheriffs.
A Greenville County grand jury indicted Lewis on six charges that he abused the "power and authority of his office for the corrupt purpose of pursuing or facilitating an adulterous relationship," the indictment said.
The indictments also charge him with illegally disposing of seized assets, equipping an unqualified employee with a badge and intimidating employees who were potential witnesses.
The charges superseded previous misconduct charges.
The indictments are the latest in a string of scandals involving South Carolina sheriffs — a pattern highlighted by The Post and Courier's special report "Above the Law."
The report showed how some sheriffs have flown first-class, bullied staff and lined their pockets with taxpayers' money.
In the past decade, one in four counties in South Carolina have seen their sheriffs accused of breaking the law.
"We've had a chronic problem with crooked sheriffs, and the legislature has failed to address it," said John Crangle, a government watchdog with the South Carolina Progressive Network.
Crangle said he's pushing for legislation that would expand powers of the state Inspector General to include regular, unannounced audits of county sheriffs. The office currently has six investigators who look into allegations of wrongdoing at state agencies, colleges and commissions.
"Teams could go in and look at the books and get some sense of whether something is wrong, and then report it to the attorney general, the governor and legislature," Crangle said.
The state also needs to boost its whistleblower protections, said state Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Hartsville. Current laws are so weak that employees have few incentives to report wrongdoing.
Malloy has introduced legislation that would mirror federal whistleblower laws. Federal laws make it more lucrative for private attorneys to take public corruption cases and allow whistleblowers a cut of any waste they uncover.
Crangle said that recent trials of some longtime sheriffs, such as Lee County's former sheriff E.J. Melvin and Lexington's James Metts, showed that many people seemed to know that corruption was happening, but that "everyone is afraid to say anything for fear of retaliation."
Jarrod M. Bruder, executive director of the S.C. Sheriffs Association, said last week that current checks and balances have "worked well in our state and across the nation for hundreds of years," and that the actions of a few shouldn't trigger changes to processes "that work for most."
The latest charges against Lewis come nearly a year after a grand jury indicted him on charges of misconduct and obstruction. Those charges prompted Gov. Henry McMaster to suspend Lewis and install former sheriff Johnny Mack Brown.