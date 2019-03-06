buses ice snow friday.jpg (copy)
Don't let the presence of that sun fool you — the cold is back, and forecasters said Wednesday that another freeze warning will be issued overnight for the Charleston area and last through the morning rush hour.

The National Weather Service in Charleston advised that the warning, which is the second consecutive freeze advisory and extends through the tri-county area, is expected to remain in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday. Temperatures could drop as low as 29 degrees, forecasters said, adding that people should take steps to protect sensitive vegetation and unprotected outdoor plumbing.  

Although the official freeze warning will not take effect until 2 a.m. Thursday, the Service advised that the effects of the lash of cold should be expected overnight in the hours before.

Looking ahead, temperatures during the day Wednesday are forecast to bring a high around 52 with a low of 32, according to the Service. Forecasters are anticipating slightly warmer conditions on Thursday post-freeze-warning with a high around 59 and a low of 42.

Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

