Monument at Confederate Cemetery in Mount Pleasant vandalized

  • Updated
Graffiti at Confederate Cemetery
A monument at the Confederate Cemetery in Mount Pleasant was covered in graffiti discovered Friday, June 5, 2020. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford

A monument at the Confederate Cemetery in Mount Pleasant's Old Village was covered in spray paint criticizing the obelisk's roots.

The graffiti included a swastika, an X, "sic semper" and "USA."

The Latin phrase sic semper tyrannis, coined by Shakespeare in "Julius Caesar," translates as "thus always to tyrants." 

Part of the monument was tagged Monday, according to Jeff Antley, who maintains the cemetery, and more paint added Thursday night.

Mount Pleasant police are looking into the incident, but haven't publicly identified any leads.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

