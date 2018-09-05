A 1-month-old girl, Lovanna Wilson, was identified Wednesday as the infant slain last month in a North Charleston apartment where she lived with her mother and father.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office ruled her death a homicide and determined she died of blunt-force head trauma. The child died Aug. 18 after she was transported to Medical University Hospital from her Ozark Street residence.
The infant's father, Troy Abraham Wilson, 29, was arrested two days later and charged with homicide by child abuse. Investigators said he called 911 around 8:30 a.m. the day Lovanna died, telling dispatchers that the child was not breathing, police said. Paramedics arrived at the apartment near Interstate 526 and West Montague Avenue.
In arrest affidavits, detectives said that Lovanna's skull fractures "would have taken massive force to accomplish" and that no other adult was with her at the time.
The affidavit also stated that Troy waited about three hours to call someone for help for his daughter.
Troy was released from jail Aug. 27 on his own recognizance, jail records show.