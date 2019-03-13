The Moncks Corner woman who authorities said struck and killed a man with a U-Haul truck in 2017 was arrested on Tuesday after failing to appear at a court hearing related to the matter.

North Charleston police originally charged Helen Ann Williams, 50, with leaving the scene of an accident involving death in February 2017. On the day of the crash, Feb. 13, 2017, Williams "knowingly" ran over Billy Vaughan, 45, of North Charleston, after he jumped from the U-Haul truck she was driving while in the parking lot at Northwoods Mall.

A bench warrant for Williams' arrest was issued Tuesday morning after she did not appear for what was scheduled to be a plea hearing, said Heather Speizman, spokeswoman for the Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office. Charleston County jail records show she was booked around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

During the incident in 2017, Williams left the scene without notifying any authorities, North Charleston police said. Williams and Vaughan knew each other for at least 10 years leading up to the man's death. Following the crash, officers found the U-Haul truck in question at her mother's home, where she lived, according to an arrest affidavit. Williams also told investigators she was the individual driving the truck and that she had run him over and left.

County and state records also show that Williams has had run-ins with the law before and was previously charged with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and public intoxication. She also pleaded guilty in August 2015 to second-degree assault and battery.