There's not a park in Berkeley County designed to serve children with disabilities.
That will change soon.
Moncks Corner, the county seat, plans to build a Miracle League Baseball field and an inclusive playground that will accommodate all children, despite their physical, mental or emotional disabilities.
So far, communities like Summerville and West Ashley have partnered with the Miracle League to create ball parks that are designed to serve children with disabilities.
Moncks Corner wants to get on board.
"There are so many residents, children and adults we’re not servicing the way we should be," said Sara Anderson, the town's special events and marketing manager. "This field gives us the opportunity to do so.”
The new field and playground will be constructed in the town's Regional Recreation Complex at 418 E. Main St.
While the complex already has ball fields and a playground, the new facilities will be designed with special features. For example, the new field will have rubberized turfs and the playground will have swings and slides usable by children with wheelchairs, crutches and walkers.
Equipment will also provide sensory play through sounds.
The total project costs $1.2 million. The town already has $71,000 to cover initial design costs, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Municipal Association of South Carolina and in-kind assistance from engineering firm Stantec. The town is applying for other grants to pay for the rest of the project.
While there isn't another special-needs park in the county, recreational efforts have been made by schools and cities to be more inclusive.
District officials confirmed that in Berkeley County schools, there are more than 4,400 students with disabilities. Several schools offer Unified Champion programs, where students play kickball, flag football and soccer with their peers who have disabilities.
Timberland High School hosts a basketball tournament for the students.
Other municipalities in the county have also made efforts to be inclusive.
Last year, the city of Goose Creek created its Social Squad program, where teenagers and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities go bowling, fishing and to the movies.
The city has also started planning a playground that would be inclusive, Recreation Director T.J. Rostin said.
"We want to try to meet the needs of all of our citizens," he said.
Outside the county, North Charleston plans to add a special-needs baseball field and playground at Park Circle by 2020.