A Moncks Corner police officer is in good condition after she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday.
Around 6 p.m., Officer Kathy Edens was standing in the median of U.S. Highway 17A in Moncks Corner when she was struck by a vehicle trying to make a turn, Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic said Monday night.
She's has been admitted to Trident Medical Center.
“The injuries sustained required her to be treated at the trauma center," Ollic said. “She was very fortunate. She’s in good condition."
The police chief said Edens and two other police officers were working a two-car accident on Highway 17 Wednesday afternoon. While waiting for the tow truck to arrive, a vehicle driving south moved into the median in attempt to turn left onto Perry Hill Road.
As the automobile approached, one of the officers grabbed Edens and tried to move her out of the way. She was struck by the vehicle's sideview mirror and fell to the ground, Ollic said.
The other two officers were not hit. The driver stayed at the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.