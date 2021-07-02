Moncks Corner police officer arrested for misconduct, accepting payment for ticket

State police have arrested a former Moncks Corner police officer accused of accepting money to dismiss a traffic ticket in November.

Randall O. Scott, 53, faces one count of criminal conspiracy, common law misconduct in office, according to an arrest warrant and affidavits provided by the State Law Enforcement Division on July 2.

Investigators found that Scott pulled a driver over for speeding on Nov. 25 and issued a ticket for $76.88, according to an arrest affidavit. The motorist contacted Scott several days later asking for help.

He was arrested July 1 and was released on his own recognizance, records show.

The officer met with the driver and agreed to take $77 cash in return for dismissing the ticket, affidavits said.

On April 22, the driver went to Moncks Corner traffic court where there were no records of the ticket being paid for or charge dropped, affidavits said. SLED agents spoke with Scott on May 6.

He told the agents he accepted the money from the driver to drop the ticket, but made no effort to pay the fine or have the charge dropped, affidavits said.

Scott's arrest comes as the Moncks Corner Police Department faces multiple scandals.

In the last month, Chief Rick Ollic was suspended for two weeks following the arrest and termination of one of his school resource officers and the filing of a lawsuit claiming he and the department conducted an illegal search and arrest of a woman who later was exonerated.

The school resource officer, 50-year-old Zedrick Maurice Smalls, was charged in mid-June with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor, along with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor.

Smalls has been fired.

A spokesman for SLED said Ollic was not a "focal point" of the Smalls investigation in any way, and that SLED investigators did not influence Ollic’s suspension.