Moncks Corner police chief suspended after officer's arrest, lawsuit over woman's search

MONCKS CORNER — Rick Ollic, the Moncks Corner Police Department's top cop since 2016, has been suspended for two weeks following the arrest and termination of one of his school resource officers and the filing of a lawsuit claiming he and the department conducted an illegal search and arrest of a woman who later was exonerated.

Capt. Mark Fields said he is acting police chief during Ollic’s suspension.

The suspension comes just over a week after the State Law Enforcement Division launched an investigation into a school resource officer who was charged in mid-June with having criminal sexual conduct with a minor. That former officer, Zedrick Maurice Smalls, 50, was fired.

Smalls is accused of contacting a high school student through social media over the course of a month starting in early May, records show.

Ollic was suspended June 23, attorney Mark Peper said. Peper represents the family of the student who accused Smalls of assaulting her.

Attempts by The Post and Courier to reach Ollic on June 23 were unsuccessful; his phone went to voicemail and his voice mailbox was unable to accept messages. The paper was also unable to contact Ollic’s attorney, Chris Dorsel, after leaving a message at Dorsel’s office.

Smalls, who was fired June 14, was charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to Berkeley County court records.

The town Police Department requested SLED investigate the charges, Tommy Crosby, SLED spokesperson, said on June 23.

“The chief is not a focal point of the Smalls investigation in any way,” Crosby said. “I am not aware that Ollic is a focal point in any SLED case at this time.”

He said SLED investigators did not influence Ollic’s suspension.

“Police chiefs work for the city,” Crosby said. “They don’t work for SLED. The city makes those decisions.”

The newspaper called the Moncks Corner Police Department for a statement regarding Ollic’s suspension. The department had no comment.

Ollic's suspension comes weeks after a civil lawsuit was filed in state court against Ollic and the Police Department, among others.

The case, filed June 4, is centered on the May 23 2018, arrest of Amanda Land. Authorities determined Land was illegally searched and arrested by officers on charges of trafficking and manufacturing marijuana, according to an email written by a member of the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office dismissing the charges.

On June 21, the case was transferred to U.S. District Court for South Carolina.

The suit claims Ollic knew Moncks Corner officers were engaged in illegal searches and seizures.

“Defendant Ollic’s response to gaining that knowledge of officer misconduct was so inadequate as to show deliberate indifference to or tacit authorization of the alleged offensive practices,” according to the lawsuit.

Land filed the complaint against Ollic, former Moncks Corner Detective Brooks Barlow, the police department and the town of Moncks Corner. She also filed the complaint against Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis, the Sheriff’s Office and Berkeley Electric Cooperative.

Fields would not confirm whether Ollic’s position change is connected to Land’s lawsuit or SLED’s investigation of the former Moncks Corner officer.