Moncks Corner police charge third suspect in connection with Facebook-based plot

BERKELEY COUNTY — Moncks Corner police have charged a third person in connection with a plot authorities say led to a pair of shootings earlier this month.

Elijah Munger, 22, was arrested in Peru, Indiana and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina, police said Thursday afternoon. He faces one count of attempted murder.

Two other people — 25-year-old Jerrod Lee Smith and 40-year-old Melissa Marie Mosley — have also been charged with attempted murder, police said.

On Jan. 1, a 54-year-old Moncks Corner man said he’d driven to the Merrimack Heights Apartments, 319 Merrimack Blvd., to meet up with a woman he’d been chatting with on Facebook Messenger.

When he parked, according to a Moncks Corner Police Department incident report, a man appeared and shot a bullet into the door of his pickup truck, but he wasn't hit by gunfire and drove away, uninjured.

The next day, Berkeley County sheriff's deputies were called to a similar incident, but the second victim wasn't as fortunate.

Deputies responded to the Perry Hill area after 38-year-old Brandon Dwayne Legette was shot and crashed his vehicle into a tree.

Legette was hospitalized but died of his injuries.

Police and sheriff's detectives started comparing notes on the two cases, which happened on consecutive days and in nearby geographic areas, and started making connections.

They first connected Smith and Mosley to both shootings, authorities said.

Investigators suspect that Mosley set Legette up and that Smith opened fire, said Carli Drayton, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

The pair were arrested on Jan. 22, police said.

In addition to the attempted murder count they face in the Moncks Corner case, Smith and Mosley were charged in connection with Legette's death, authorities said.

Smith faces one count of murder and Mosley was charged with one count each of accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the Sheriff's Office's case.

Munger has not been charged in connection with Legette's death.