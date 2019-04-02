Moncks Corner — Developers want to annex Gippy Plantation into the town of Moncks Corner so 1,000 new homes could be developed on the historic property.
But town planners aren't fans of the cproject.
The Moncks Corner planning commission, in a 4-2 vote Tuesday night, recommended that town council deny the annexation of the 800-acre property because of concerns of overpopulation and crowding.
Gippy Plantation is located in an unincorporated part of Berkeley County off Old Highway 52 between Lewisfield Plantation and Fairlawn Barony.
"I can't compete with the emotional attachment to this property," Stefan Hoyer, the owner of Hoyer Investment said. "Maybe it's David versus Goliath ... we want to do the right thing with this property."
Residents and activists have expressed concerns that Gippy Plantation's development rapidly paves the way for more people and more traffic. They also argue that there isn't enough municipal infrastructure to provide for thousands of potential transplants in Moncks Corner.
Norman Brunswig, a Moncks Corner resident, showed up in a "Save Gippy" T-shirt to oppose the development. After the planning commission's decision, he felt re-energized.
"They made a very courageous vote," Brunswig said. "They did the right thing and they made the right call. It would have made the neighborhood look so different from what it is now."
While the recommendation to deny the annexation delivers a blow to the developers, the Moncks Corner town council can still vote to approve or disapprove the developer's request for annexation at their next meeting.
Developers Hoyer Investment Company and D.R. Horton have pushed for the annexation, in part, so they can build more homes on the property. They originally asked to be annexed and then rezoned to allow for more than 1,200 homes.
On Tuesday, after a flood of complaints, the developers said they changed their mind and lowered the amount to 1,000 single family residential homes. They also scrapped their original plans for duplexes and townhomes, a move which they claim will provide more open space for the community.
The Coastal Conservation League, which has fought the project for the past year, has rallied their members and some residents to oppose the project.
"Throughout this process there has been a lot of public engagement, almost all of it has been opposition," Jason Crowley with CCL said. "People see this as the first domino falling. This whole area will lose its character."
There are also environmental concerns.
Gippy is located on the headwaters of the Cooper River. The former rice field wetlands help water quality along the river toward Charleston Harbor. Nearly every species of birds that live in or migrate to the region sooner or later comes down to nest or feed in the fields. The fields are habitat for countless fish, reptiles and mammals from alligators to golden eagles.
Heavy development could affect water runoff and flooding in the area, Crowley said.
"They are already dealing with some drainage issues," Crowley said. "By eliminating the natural green infrastructure that this property provided, it could change the natural hydrology of the community."
Gippy Plantation, named for a nearby swamp, once covered about 1,850 acres of primarily rice, cotton and pine in the 1800s. By 1928, Gippy was a 1,000-acre working dairy farm that continued into the late 1980s. It has more than a 170-year history in Berkeley County.
Existing farm structures on the tract would be renovated into an amenity center under the new plan, the developer said in November.
The recent debate over Gippy Plantation's annexation comes after several recent major developments in the area.
In July, the town annexed more than 400 acres near U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road that could eventually see more than 1,200 residences.
In December, council passed initial reading to build Fort Fair Lawn Estates, a 250-unit neighborhood on Stony Landing Road near the Revolutionary war site Fort Fair Lawn.
A petition by the Coastal Conservation League against the Gippy Plantation development has amassed more than 1,749 signatures. The denial by the planning commission Tuesday was a successful moment, Crowley said.
"Tonight was a big success for the residents who are opposed to it," Crowley said. "This is a big win. But the fight is far from over."