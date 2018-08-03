A Moncks Corner man who targeted his estranged wife before kidnapping her at gunpoint and leading law enforcement on a chase that ended with a shootout on a busy area freeway will now spend several years in state prison.
Daniel Brooks Ward, 36, pleaded guilty to one count each of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping, according to court records.
Ward originally faced several charges including four counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at deputies, kidnapping, failure to stop for a blue light, violating an order of protection and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
A representative from the S.C. Attorney General's Office did not immediately comment on the case's outcome when reached by phone.
Ward's defense attorney, James Smiley, could not be reached for comment.
In the year leading up to the April 2016 incident, authorities say Ward had several run-ins with the law.
In April 2015, he was accused of setting fire to his wife’s home, causing $50,000 in damage.
While free on bail in March 2016, he was arrested on domestic violence charges after his wife said he kicked her during a confrontation.
He was free again on April 12 of that year, when deputies tried to stop Ward’s Honda on a traffic violation and he led them on a chase that hit 108 mph before he surrendered.
That same day, Ward's wife reported that he sent her threatening messages in violation of the protective order she had against him.
He was out of custody a few days later and was due in court but didn't show up. His wife was sitting in her car and was on the phone with the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office when he suddenly showed up with a gun, got behind the wheel and forced her into the passenger's seat.
His wife's call was transferred to a 911 operator.
A deputy eventually spotted the car in the Lebanon community near Holly Hill but Ward didn't stop and led officers from several agencies on an hour long chase up I-95 through Orangeburg and Clarendon counties and then back down I-95 into Orangeburg County.
He hit several vehicles along the way before wrecking the car in the median near the Orangeburg exit.
Then Ward got out of the car and started shooting. Three Berkeley County deputies and a Clarendon County deputy returned fire, hitting Ward and taking him into custody.
After entering his plea on Thursday, Ward received two concurrent sentences of 10 years in state prison with 5 years probation, according to court records. He received credit for 2 years, 97 days of time already served behind bars. He was also ordered to complete a drug and alcohol abuse program.