A 33-year-old Moncks Corner man was identified Thursday as the individual who died from a shooting over the weekend, authorities said.
Eston Shoaf died at a local hospital after he was shot several times while in the driver's seat of a pickup truck about 7 p.m. Sunday, North Charleston police said. Another man was seated on the passenger side, though authorities said he was not seriously injured.
Shoaf and the man were near Alton Street at the time of the shooting, according to an incident report. It is still not clear what prompted the violence other than that Shoaf was involved in an argument of some kind before someone pulled out a gun and fired into the truck, police said. No arrests have been announced.
After the shooting, the two men drove from the scene and ended up at a corner store near East Montague and Railroad avenues, the report said.
Officers found the truck riddled with bullet holes, and the back window was shot out, according to the report.