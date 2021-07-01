Moncks Corner man gets 30 years in prison for shooting at law enforcement officers

A federal judge has sentenced a Moncks Corner man to 30 years in prison for shooting at law enforcement officers during a pursuit three years ago.

A Berkeley County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a van driven by Ricky DeWayne Johnson shortly after 2 a.m. on March 22, 2018, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Johnson, 35, fled and led the deputy on a chase in a residential subdivision, at one point performing a U-turn and opening fire on the pursuing officer with a .45-caliber pistol.

Johnson threatened the deputy again with the pistol before abandoning the van in a neighborhood cul-de-sac and running away, the release states.

A passenger in the vehicle, Vanessa Jo Bapp, also fled the van. She was arrested the following day.

Deputies found a .22-caliber handgun in the van, which had been stolen near where Johnson had run.

Hours later, two members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force encountered Johnson in downtown Summerville.

Johnson again tried to flee, pointing a handgun at marshals. The officers shot him. He was treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital and taken into custody.

Johnson had a lengthy rap sheet. He was convicted of second-degree burglary in 2009 and 2010, grand larceny in 2009 and 2013, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in 2014, as well as various other offenses.

Johnson pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to assaulting federal law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon and a federal firearm offense; 30 years in prison was the maximum sentence for the two offenses.

Johnson's defense attorney, Charles W. Cochran, requested a lesser sentence.

In court documents, he said Johnson was unable to afford medication for schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder at the time of the offense. He was abusing meth and suffering anxiety, paranoia and auditory hallucinations, Cochran said.

Johnson has five children, ranging in age from 7 to 17, Cohran said, and enjoys close family support from his mother, sister and grandmother.