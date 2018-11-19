A man who was shot earlier this month during a home invasion in Moncks Corner died over the weekend, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.
Kori Capers, 33, was shot at his home at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 9. Coroner Bill Salisbury said Capers died Saturday at a local hospital.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Further information about the shooting was not immediately released. The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigating.
Capers' death marked the third homicide reported this year in Moncks Corner, according to a Post and Courier database. Fifty-one people have been slain this year in the tri-county area.