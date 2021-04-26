Moncks Corner man dies after arriving at hospital with gunshot wound

A Moncks Corner man with a gunshot wound showed up at an area hospital late April 23 and was declared dead shortly after.
Berkeley County sheriff's deputies, meanwhile, have been trying to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.
On April 26, County Coroner George Oliver identified the victim as Johntay Weathers, 28.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Weathers arrived at the hospital "by personal conveyance."
Investigators are trying to pinpoint where Weathers was shot, although they do know it happened in the Longridge community outside of Moncks Corner, said Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker, a sheriff's spokesman.
Authorities would not release the incident report and did not provide further information about the shooting or investigation.