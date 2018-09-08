State troopers have arrested a Moncks Corner man suspected in a drunken driving crash that left another man dead last month.
Brandon Limehouse, 29, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, being a felon in possession of a firearm, third or subsequent offense of driving under a suspended license, violating the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act and having an open container of alcohol, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, a spokesman for the S.C. Highway Patrol. He was also cited for a seatbelt violation.
The crash happened on the morning of Aug. 30 on South Live Oak Drive, which is also known as U.S. Highway 17A, near Black Tom Road in unincorporated Berkeley County near Moncks Corner, Southern said.
Dylan Jacob Thomas, 21, of Summerville, died in the crash.
Limehouse, who was driving the vehicle that struck Thomas', was taken to Trident Medical Center, Southern said. He was taken into custody and trasported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center upon his release from the hospital.
Further information about the crash was not immediately available on Saturday.