Moncks Corner hoping to break ground on Miracle League field by end of 2021

MONCKS CORNER — The town hopes to break ground by the end of the year on a park designed to serve children with disabilities.

For years, residents of Moncks Corner and Berkeley County have had to travel to Summerville or West Ashley to find baseball fields specifically designed for children with special needs.

The Moncks Corner Recreation Department hopes the new park will change that.

The new field and playground will be constructed next to the basketball courts at the town’s Regional Recreation Complex at 418 E. Main St.

“We are hoping to break ground and put shovels to dirt by the end of the year,” said Moncks Corner Recreation Director Becky Ellison.

Ellison said the town had hoped to begin construction for the new field in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed all capital projects.

“Everything has just come to a halt, but now, we’re hoping we can start things up again,” Ellison said.

While the complex already has ball fields and a playground, the new facilities will be designed with special features. The new field will have rubberized turfs, and the playground will have swings and slides usable by children with wheelchairs, crutches and walkers.

Equipment will also provide sensory play through sounds.

“There are more than 4,400 children and students in the county with exceptionalities,” Ellison said. “This isn’t a want, it is really a need for the city and the entire county. This will give children with special needs a chance to come together and play.”

The final price tag for the field and playground is expected to be about $1.5 million. Between donations and grants, the city has raised nearly $200,000 so far.

Here are major contributors:

Berkeley County School District, $100,000.

Moncks Corner, more than $71,000, which includes a $25,000 grant from the Municipal Association of South Carolina and from engineering firm Stantec.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative, $15,000.

Lions Club, $10,000.

The town is applying for other grants to pay for the rest of the project.

“We are still looking for donations,” Ellison said.

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb is hoping that the county will be able to contribute to the project. The county is expected to take up the funding of the Miracle Field in the spring, he said.

“This project is an incredible testament to our community’s compassionate spirit,” Cribb said. “It is a direct reflection of both the heart of the volunteers with the Miracle League organization and the vision of all leaders across Berkeley County to consider the needs of every citizen.”

Construction on the new field is expected to take about a year to complete, Ellison said.