A Moncks Corner resident has been hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds while investigating a burglary at their townhome late Friday morning.

Authorities received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. from a witness saying they saw two people breaking into a residence near 213 Gulledge St., said Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic. 

Someone notified the homeowner who went to the townhome with two other people to investigate the break-in, Ollic said. When the homeowner went inside, the suspects fired shots, striking the homeowner.

The suspects fled the scene in a red Chevrolet Cruze, the chief said. 

Investigators believe the incident to be isolated, Ollic said. 

The homeowner was hospitalized with serious injuries, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.  

