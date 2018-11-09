A Moncks Corner resident has been hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds while investigating a burglary at their townhome late Friday morning.
Authorities received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. from a witness saying they saw two people breaking into a residence near 213 Gulledge St., said Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic.
Someone notified the homeowner who went to the townhome with two other people to investigate the break-in, Ollic said. When the homeowner went inside, the suspects fired shots, striking the homeowner.
The suspects fled the scene in a red Chevrolet Cruze, the chief said.
Investigators believe the incident to be isolated, Ollic said.
The homeowner was hospitalized with serious injuries, he said.
Further information was not immediately available.