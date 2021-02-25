You are the owner of this article.
Moncks Corner funeral director charged with tax evasion, unlicensed operations

  • Updated
SC Department of Revenue

The S.C. Department of Revenue in Columbia. File

 MONCKS CORNER — The owner of a Berkeley County funeral home has been arrested and charged with running his business without proper licensing or tax payments.

Milton Edward Scott, 77, faces six counts of tax evasion and one count of operating a business without a license. If Scott is found guilty, he faces up to five years in prison for each tax evasion count, plus up to 30 days in jail for unlicensed business operation.

Investigators with the South Carolina Department of Revenue said Scott had left over $58,000 of taxes unpaid, so authorities revoked his retail license in March 2017. But Scott's Mortuary Inc. was still operating as normal when authorities checked on the business in October 2020.

According to warrants filed Feb. 25, Scott reported no earnings for his taxes from 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and much of 2020. But by Department of Revenue's calculations, he raked in over $450,000 in that period.

Scott wasn't immediately available for comment.

Scott's Mortuary has been operating since 1982, according to its website, and serves families across the tri-county from its location on Highway 52.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-901-2995 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

