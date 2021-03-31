Moncks Corner Farmers Market hoping to rebound with strong 2021 season

MONCKS CORNER – For the past five years, the Moncks Corner Farmers Market has marked the unofficial beginning of spring.

This year, the more than two-dozen vendors who will be on hand April 1 for the opening of the seven-month farmer’s market season hope it signifies a return to something close to normal.

The farmers market will kick off April 1 at the Market Pavilion at the Regional Recreation Complex at 418 East Main St. Hours will be 3-6 p.m. every Thursday until Oct. 28.

In 2020, the city’s farmers market was cut in half and limited to just a handful of vendors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just think people were scared to come out of their homes last year even though it was outdoors,” said Tracey Selbock, who has been coming to the farmers market regularly since 2015.

“I would normally go almost every week," she said. "I bet I didn’t go but maybe once or twice last year. Even in the summer when things kind of settled down, I didn’t show up. I can’t wait to get out there. I think this year things will be closer to normal.”

The 27 vendors scheduled for the April 1 event will be selling everything from farm produce to ice cream, cookies, flowers, handcrafted pottery and homemade jewelry. There will be live music and food trucks at the market.

With the number of COVID-19 cases dropping across the state and the vaccine rollout entering its next phase, Casey Tharp, the city’s events director, said the response from vendors and potential customers has been strong.

“We haven’t had this many vendors in the last four years,” Tharp said. “We’ve had maybe one or two past vendors that were a little hesitant because of the pandemic. They wanted to wait a couple of months before getting back out there, but overall, everyone else we’ve contacted has been ready to go.”

Charlie Simmons, who operates a small family farm just outside of Ridgeville, has been a regular at the market with his Charlie’s Produce since it began in 2015. Simmons said he’ll be offering tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and sweet potatoes.

“We’ve had a lot of rain the last month and our produce is ready for the farmers market,” Simmons said.

Roger Ford, who helps run the Omar Shriner’s Hillbillys Outhouse stand, will have the group’s pork skins on sale. All proceeds from the Shriner's stand will benefit children with medial needs.

“We’ve been waiting a while to get back out there,” Ford said. “I believe the crowds will be better this year. I believe that people are relaxing a little bit. I do think there is some concern, but I think as long as people wear their masks we’ll be OK. It’ll be great to get back out to help out all the children.”