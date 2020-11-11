Moncks Corner councilman who resigned after racist social media post finishes 3rd in race

MONCKS CORNER — A Town Council member who resigned after posting a racist image of Hillary Clinton finished third as a write-in candidate in Tuesday’s special election.

Chad Sweatman was 41 votes shy of being part of a runoff election in two weeks for the council seat he vacated this summer.

Sweatman issued an apology after deleting the Facebook post, which included an image depicting Clinton in blackface. He resigned in August. He had been on council since July 2015.

The first- and second-place finishers — Latorie Lloyd Walker with 275 votes and Mike Doty with 174 votes — will meet in a Nov. 24 runoff to fill the open position.

A candidate must receive over 50 percent of the vote to win the election.

Sweatman was not on the ballot but received 134 write-in votes, finishing third overall. He did not campaign for the special election.

“After I resigned, I had many, many supporters wanting me to retract my statement and retract my resignation, but under the circumstances I felt that my course of action was best for the town,” he told The Post and Courier on Wednesday.

“People encouraged me to run again, but I didn’t think it would be appropriate to run for a seat that I had just resigned from," he added. "I told people that we had no intentions of running in this election, but this is America and people can vote for whoever they want. I was very flattered by the support.”

Sweatman said that had he been elected he would have served on the council in his old seat.

“My wife and I came to the conclusion that if the public is going to write us in and we were to win, then it would be a slap in their face to deny them,” he said.

Sweatman said he has not ruled out running for another political office in the future.

“Maybe a later date for another office,” Sweatman said.

Walker said she learned about the write-in effort for Sweatman just before Tuesday's vote.

“I understand that he was very active in the community and there was a lot of support for him,” she said. “I’ll admit it was a little alarming, but I’m not going to make any judgments.”

Walker is the owner/CEO of Aspire Early Learning Academy, which has three locations, and is a real estate agent with AgentOwned Realty in Goose Creek.

Doty is the executive pastor at Pointe North Church in Moncks Corner. He worked as a missionary in China for four years and went to Stratford High School. Doty has four children.

“I don’t know Chad personally, but from what I’ve heard about him, he’s a pretty reputable guy,” Doty said. “My feeling is that the post was a lapse in judgment and kind of a dumb move in our current political climate. To have that many people write him in as a candidate speaks to his character and standing in the community.”

Following is the breakdown of Tuesday's vote: Walker, 38 percent; Doty, 24 percent; Sweatman, 19 percent; Sam Normell, 10 percent; Otis Nole, 6 percent; and James Dunn, 2 percent.