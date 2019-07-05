MONCKS CORNER — It was a loud Fourth of July in town, highlighted by the sound of tornado-like winds that ripped the roof off a strip mall, leaving several businesses ravaged, a church steeple toppled and the area's sole DMV office in shambles.

Initially thought to be a tornado by county officials, the National Weather Service later confirmed that at 4:15 p.m. intense winds caused by a thunderstorm, known as a microburst, slammed a collection of commercial buildings off U.S. Highway 52.

Ben Almquist, Berkeley County's director of Emergency Preparedness, said the building likely predated certain code requirements, but he had no reason to believe it wasn't up to the current standard.

"Our building and codes enforcement are working to determine the extent of the damage," Almquist said. "Damage on a small scale like this is typically out of the government's hands, and it's handled by the insurance companies."

But not all the businesses were insured. KC Williams, the owner of Black Sparrow Tattoo Studio, said he lost nearly everything in his shop. He was about a mile away when he heard the news.

"My employee called me and said, 'The roof is gone,' " Williams said. "I dropped everything and ran over."

Williams said there were five clients inside the store when the storm hit. Williams' clients, primarily military service members, have rallied around him and started a GoFundMe with a goal of $5,000. The account had raised over $700 as of Friday afternoon.

Almquist said a bar that was being remodeled in the strip mall, as well as a storage facility for antique video games and arcade machines, was also badly damaged.

Outside of Moncks Corner, the nearest S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles office is in Ladson — 18 miles away. DMV spokeswoman Lauren Phillips said a mobile office will be set up sometime next week so Moncks Corner residents can still have necessary services. She said the current office will be closed indefinitely.

Some records were damaged during the storm, but Phillips said all information is stored electronically and secured at the state level.

Steeple was toppled at Mt Carmel AME in Moncks Corner. The pastor says everyone is ok. pic.twitter.com/Ay7x8angkX — Jennifer Dale (@JenniferDale) July 4, 2019

About 3 miles away from the damaged DMV, the winds also cracked the steeple of the Mt. Carmel AME Church. The structure, built in 1972, also was damaged by Hurricane Hugo. It was repaired and then placed back, the Rev. Andrew Adams said. Thursday's storm caused the large, white spire to topple and break a window on the side of the church.

Adams said he wants to move quickly to replace it and is currently having insurance adjusters and contractors look at the damage.

"I'm grateful it's just the steeple and nobody was hurt," Adams said.

The Fourth of July was filled with severe weather events across the state.

One person was killed and at least 11 others injured at a popular Black River gathering spot. The group had been boating and had come ashore to grill pork chops when lightning struck a nearby tree, The Associated Press reported.

"We were just sitting in the river waiting for the storm to blow over," Joseph Dalzell said according to AP. "The lightning hit the tree and ran through all of us."

Lightning struck a community pool at Lindera Preserve in the nearby Cane Bay Plantation shortly after the lifeguard blew the whistle to stop swimming, according to a posting on the Cane Bay Plantation Facebook page.

Hundreds of other lightning strikes were also recorded by the Weather Service in Charleston and thousands in South Carolina recorded by the Wilmington office.