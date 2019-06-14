Charleston Flooding (copy)
Buy Now

Tidal flooding in Charleston on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

Drivers in Charleston should keep an eye out for flooded roads during their Friday evening commute, according to the National Weather Service. 

The agency issued a coastal flood advisory just before 4 p.m. that's in effect until 9 p.m. after determining that up to 6 inches of tidal flooding would be possible in low-lying areas near shorelines. 

"Saltwater inundation will be possible one to two hours before and after high tide (at 6:52 p.m.)," the Weather Service stated. 

Drivers should allow extra time for their commutes because some roads may be closed, the Weather Service stated. Motorists should never drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.