Drivers in Charleston should keep an eye out for flooded roads during their Friday evening commute, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency issued a coastal flood advisory just before 4 p.m. that's in effect until 9 p.m. after determining that up to 6 inches of tidal flooding would be possible in low-lying areas near shorelines.
"Saltwater inundation will be possible one to two hours before and after high tide (at 6:52 p.m.)," the Weather Service stated.
Drivers should allow extra time for their commutes because some roads may be closed, the Weather Service stated. Motorists should never drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.