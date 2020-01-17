MLK Day Parade (copy)
The Burke High School Band marches in the 2012 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. Monday's parade will begin at 10 a.m. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 Grace Beahm

Charleston’s annual parade honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will close several downtown roads Monday morning as participants travel down King Street.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Burke High School, according to the YWCA Greater Charleston, which is organizing the event. Participants can begin lining up at 8 a.m.

The route will proceed along Fishburne Street, go north to Sumter Street, east along Sumter to King Street and turn right on King toward Marion Square. At the square, the route turns left onto Calhoun Street and ends at Emanuel AME Church. 

The parade is part of the YWCA Greater Charleston’s annual King tribute.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.