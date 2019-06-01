When the law refused to come from Charleston, Gideon Gibson became the law in the Pee Dee. The tale of the Regulators vigilante has been largely lost to history.
But the armed standoff led by Gibson, who was of mixed race, against British constables sent to arrest him in pre-Revolutionary War era South Carolina, led to the creation of circuit courts in the state. During the "Mars Bluff Affair" standoff, even the troops sent to support the constables stood instead with Gibson.
Later this summer, an 8-feet by 10-feet mural depicting the scene will be mounted as the centerpiece of three panels in the rotunda of the new $40 million Florence County Judicial Center. The mural was painted by Florence artist Robert Garey.
The installation is a belated nod to a nearly forgotten freedman and freedom fighter who risked more than others at the time.
Gibson's "collection of outcast Mulattoes, Mustees (another archaic term for mixed race), Free Negroes and etc, all horse thieves" outraged white Charleston society, the New York Journal said in 1768, as the city feared slave uprisings.
Ben Zeigler, president of the Florence County Historical Society that commissioned the mural, called Gibson an incredible story that has been suppressed by subsequent events.
"The fact that someone who was not considered 'white' led a revolt against the Royal Government in South Carolina in 1768 over issues that we would now consider due process and equal protection under the law, is a revelation to most people," Zeigler said.
Bernard Powers, the director of the Center for the Study of Slavery in Charleston, said Gibson's story gives a glimpse of the differences in rural and urban race relations in the pre-Revolution era.
"In that era, the atmosphere was alive with the notions of the 'rights of man' and 'liberty' and it is at least possible that such notions even had some force on the frontier, softening what might have been and what would become harsher race relations," Powers said.
Gibson was a prominent landholder in Mars Bluff, near Florence, in the days when roads to the still-wilderness Pee Dee were few and the region considered remote by those in populous Charleston. Outlaws were prevalent and the people were forced to travel 200 miles to Charleston to file criminal grievances. The Pee Dee Regulators were among a number of civilian militias that took the law in their own hands in the Carolina backcountry to keep the peace.
"The fact that he (Gibson) was considered a leader among whites is significant because it does indicate that race had not yet triumphed over class and other social characteristics everywhere, and especially on the frontier," Powers said.
"Gibson was a landowner, which entitled him to respect," he added. "Furthermore, on the frontier there was an interdependence among the races often because all had to cooperate together and come to one another's aid. His life indicates a different era in race relations and one that would fade with changes in the economy and the nature of the labor force."
In Charleston, though, Gibson's group was considered a collection of outlaws. The militia fought off the first constable sent to arrest them, so the government-backed Pee Dee Militia under Col. George Gabriel Powell was sent from Georgetown to do the job.
The two militias faced off in the swamps of the Pee Dee. It was Powell's 35 men against "a large number" of Gibson's men, according to author Richard Maxwell Brown in the 1963 book "The South Carolina Regulators."
Powell was told Gibson could summon 300 more within the hour.
Powell called in 100 more men. Then 200 more arrived, telling Powell the government wasn't doing its job and they were there to protect Gibson.
"I cannot with any propriety continue to be colonel of a regiment of militia amongst whom I have the mortification to find myself of so little weight as not to have been able to persuade them to do the duty they owe to their King and country," Powell wrote the governor in resigning his commission.
In response, the colonial government in 1768 passed the Circuit Court Act that established courts and jails in the Carolina backcountry.
Gibson was later charged under the Negro Act, which called for "rebellious negroes" to be put to death without trial. But he evaded capture, later fighting in the Revolution. He reportedly was shot to death by an uncle in a dispute over a Tory prisoner, according to the historical society.
Brown, the 1963 author, said Gibson's place is underrepresented in South Carolina history.
"In the subsequent fight for independence, many a brave act was to take place within the deep shadows of Pee Dee swamps," he wrote.
The Regulators standoff was "comparable in courage to anything Marion and his men did during the days of the Revolution itself," he said, referencing Patriot hero Francis "Swamp Fox" Marion.