Mission to restore Lowcountry's historic Black cemeteries begins with Charleston graves

A dusty Minié ball; the hardware of a child's casket; and a stamped-metal grave marker intended to be temporary.

Armed with metal detectors and ground-penetrating radar, workers combed through overgrown brush between the Bridge to Nowhere and Interstate 26 to uncover the graves of Charleston's Black ancestors.

The March 13 project was the first step in a mission that leaders hope will honor those Black people buried across the Lowcountry. The African American Cemeteries Restoration Project grew from a partnership between the Charleston mayor's office, the Gullah Society and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Charleston, with the Gullah Society managing the funds.

The Cemeteries Restoration Fund will allow workers to use the metal detectors and ground-penetrating radar to find all the graves and restore them by straightening headstones, clearing debris and restoring surfaces relics.

While Black cemeteries were "overtly omitted and deliberately dismissed" through the city's growth, the Rev. Leonard Griffin of the Morris Street Baptist Church said their restoration will give future generations a chance to learn from their ancestors' lives.

Deep in a tangle of trees and vines, workers found two especially exciting relics: the graves of two formerly enslaved men who joined the Union army. Samuel Ferguson and Pompey Grant fought with 178,000 fellow patriots with the United States Colored Troops and after serving they married and rooted their families on the Peninsula.

Now, both men are alongside their children and dozens of neighbors whose families laid them to rest in the cemeteries managed by the Morris Street and Union Baptist churches.

"What an honor it will be to come to these graves (and place flowers)," said the Rev. Kylon Middleton of Mount Zion AME Church. "This is holy, sacred work to heal our city and our nation."

The project's first day was a resounding success and Gullah Society President Johanna Martin-Carrington said it'll take a sustained wave of financial support and volunteers to extend the same treatment to all the area's resting places.

But, she said, it will be a worthy mission.