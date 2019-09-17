Dorchester County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found Tuesday along Harrison Road in an unincorporated area of Dorchester County.

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 63-year-old Karen Yarborough of Summerville. Yarborough, who had been reported missing, died of an apparent homicide.

Deputies were called to the scene near Beidler Forest on Tuesday morning, said Sgt. Richard Carson, a spokesman for the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office. 

Sara Coello contributed to this report.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.