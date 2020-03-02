Missing Charleston woman found dead in Spartanburg

A 28-year-old Charleston woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead in Spartanburg, police said Monday night.

Celia Sweeney's body was discovered Monday at a Spartanburg home. She had been reported missing Friday, when police began searching for her and her car. The car was found abandoned Saturday night.

Police did not identify her cause of death.

During the investigation, police identified a person of interest who lived in Spartanburg. That person, Buddy Allen Carr, 32, was also found dead in the house. His death is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division. Police did not say how the two individuals were connected.

The investigation into Sweeney's death is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information can call a detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

No further details were available Monday.