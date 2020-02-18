Missing 6-year-old SC girl killed after being abducted by neighbor, authorities say

CAYCE — Six-year-old Faye Swetlik died from asphyxiation soon after she was abducted by a neighbor, authorities said Tuesday.
Coty Taylor, a 30-year-old who lived nearby, abducted and killed the girl based on DNA evidence, Byron Snellgrove, director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety, said.
Taylor was found dead on his back patio soon after body of the the red-headed first grader was discovered Thursday, some three days after she was reported missing.
Taylor, who had no criminal history and was not known to law enforcement, killed himself by slicing his neck, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.
A polka-dot boot and soup ladle with fresh dirt were found in Taylor's trash can on Thursday after Faye went missing from her mother's front porch Feb. 10, Snellgrove said.
Faye was wearing polka-dot boots when she disappeared from the Churchill Heights neighborhood west of Columbia.
How Faye was killed hours after her abduction was not revealed by Fisher. Autopsies were performed Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Faye's body was found near her home after more than 300 federal, state and local police using dogs and helicopters combed a 1-mile radius around her neighborhood for three days. The search near Columbia Metropolitan Airport included pool, creeks, sheds, manholes and the woods.
"Any place a young girl could be," Snellgrove said.
In addition to following 283 leads sent to a hotline, police searched Churchill Heights homes and apartments as well as cars coming in and out of the neighborhood. They also interviewed residents, including Taylor who lived one street over from Faye.
They spoke to Taylor the day before Faye's body was discovered and searched his apartment, Snellgrove said. He was cooperative, the chief said.
Taylor likely moved Faye's body over the previous evening, Snellgrove said.
Faye had not been in the spot where she was found long and was not killed in the woods, Fisher said.
A search of a trash can Thursday before sanitation trucks were supposed to come unearthed the boot and ladle that broke the case.
Soon after, Snellgrove found Faye's body in the woods near her home around 11 a.m. Thursday. Police were then alerted to Taylor's body.
Snellgrove said Taylor was seen acting suspicious on video authorities obtained, but he did not say what Taylor was doing or when police reviewed the footage.
Taylor was an honors student at Bluffton High School where he was on the robotics team and participated in Model U.N., according to The (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He later attended the University of South Carolina and listed himself as working at a sandwich shop on his Facebook page.
Authorities on Tuesday did not release any other details of the case that gripped the nation.
Faye stepped off the bus from Springdale Elementary about 2:50 p.m. Feb. 10 and walked the short distance with her mother to their apartment.
She went out to play in the yard, something neighbors said she did often. Her mother last saw her at 3:45 p.m. but an hour later noticed she was gone.
After looking for an hour, Faye's mother called police.
“I can’t find my daughter,” Faye's mother, Selena Collins, told a 911 operator while sobbing. “She was playing outside and now I can’t find her.”
In the days after police found Faye's body, mourners brought flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and more to an impromptu memorial at the entrance to the subdivision near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.
Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce will hold a public memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday.
Attendees at the church service are asked to wear bright colors, especially pink and purple that were Faye's favorites. Anyone wearing dark clothing will be asked to leave.