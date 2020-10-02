Minority enrollment at Academic Magnet drops by 7 percent despite efforts to diversify

Even with changes aimed at diversifying the student population at one of Charleston County's elite magnet schools, the percentage of students of color has decreased.

The number of minority students enrolled at Academic Magnet High School decreased by 7.1 percent from last year, from 154 to 143.

Now, students of color make up 20.5 percent of the North Charleston's total enrollment, compared with 22.6 percent during the 2019-20 school year.

The decrease came after the county school board moved forward with changes to the magnet school's entrance criteria and acceptance process.

Thirty percent of the 185 or so open seats at Academic Magnet this year were set aside for qualified eighth grade students zoned for high poverty schools. The school's entrance criteria was also changed to favor Charleston County students over those living in Berkeley or Dorchester counties.

The changes were hotly contested from some parents, who said they lacked adequate vetting and community input.

Others felt the adjustments were a necessary step toward providing equitable opportunities for all students.

Although the diversity at Academic Magnet remained stagnant this year, district leaders said they remain committed to making adjustments.

"We're not done," Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher said. "This is the first year of a multiyear effort because we want to make sure that we actually hit the goal and make progress on this priority."

The district is not certain why the diversity effort fell short. Similar changes aimed at boosting such enrollment at Buist Academy for Advanced Studies, a competitive downtown magnet school serving elementary and middle schoolers, were successful.

Buist's Black enrollment jumped from just under 9 percent to nearly 17 percent this year, said Michelle Simmons, the district's associate superintendent of the elementary learning community.

Part of the reason efforts at Academic Magnet proved to be more of a challenge compared to Buist, Belcher said, is because of systemic inequalities in education across the district.

Academic Magnet, which was ranked as the No. 2 best high school in the nation by U.S. News and World Report, is situated on a campus less than 2 miles from North Charleston High, a school that's been designated by the S.C. Department of Education as in need of "comprehensive support and improvement."

By the time students are applying to Academic Magnet, they've already likely spent upwards of eight years in the system, unlike young elementary school students, officials say.

"We need to do a better job of preparing students in elementary and middle schools to make them more competitive towards Academic Magnet, particularly in our high poverty schools and schools downtown and in North Charleston," Belcher said.

As a result, the district can't rely on recruitment alone to make strides at Academic Magnet, she said.

Principal Catherine Spencer said the school will continue with its other initiatives aimed at boosting diversity, such as the "top two" program that offers the top two highest performing eighth graders at every CCSD middle school an automatic spot at Academic Magnet.

The school has also targeted students in low-income areas for the last two years with the help of a $100,000 grant from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.

While the school did not achieve its target of improving diversity this year, it did see what Spencer calls a significant increase in the number of low-income students across ninth and 10th grades.

"The targeted areas that we've been working on for the last couple of years are starting to make progress socioeconomically," Spencer said.

A key component of the school's efforts includes bolstering outreach and recruitment at CCSD middle schools across the district, although these plans faced significant disruptions this spring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A whole lot of what we're doing is trying to make sure students see themselves mirrored successfully at Academic Magnet and feel very welcomed here and we know we have a lot of room to grow there," Spencer said.

Over 35 percent students across Charleston County School District are Black and over 11 percent are Hispanic.

Last school year, only 3.7 percent of all Academic Magnet students were Black. Only 4.1 percent were Hispanic. Other minorities amounted to 14.8 percent of the student body.

The year before that, Academic Magnet's population was 3.8 percent Black and 4.9 percent Hispanic. Other minorities totaled 13.1 percent.

The school was able to hire a new staff member and promote a student concern specialist to a full-time role this year, Spencer said, and both will be responsible for so-called "instructional diversity coaching."

The school will also provide every staff member with racial equity and cultural competency training.

"We've got more people and more resources in place to make this happen," she said.