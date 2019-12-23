Monday flood_8.jpg (copy)
A stalled out van is seen along Hagood Ave. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

National Weather officials have advised that minor flooding will continue for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties until 7:45 p.m. Monday.

In the 24 hours before 3 p.m., around 3 to 5 inches of rain fell across the area, officials said.

As rain continues, poor drainage areas may overflow and cause more flooding.

One to 2 more inches of rain could fall through 6 p.m., officials said, and low-lying areas will see flooding as a result. The combination of more rainfall and a high tide in Charleston around 5:30 p.m. could enhance flooding in downtown Charleston.

Officials advised that the Market, Crosstown, East Bay Street and Morrison Drive in downtown Charleston would be most prone to flooding. Current road closures can be checked here.

National Weather Service and city officials warn that if drivers encounter flooding they should turn around, as the water can be deeper than it appears.

