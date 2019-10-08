pc-100919-ne-intro.jpg
Charleston's City Council District 3 stretches downtown from Spring Street north to beyond Hampton Park. Districts with changing demographics may challenge their incumbents. Matthew Fortner/Staff

While mayoral races across the Charleston area are getting most of the attention this fall, voters also will fill dozens of city and town council seats on Nov 5.

And some of these minor races carry major intrigue.

These are the stories of two of them. In both cases, a long-serving City Council veteran finds himself in a competitive fight against younger challengers — two reelection battles shaped not only by the incumbent’s voting record but also by rapid changes in their respective districts.

In Charleston City Council District 3, which stretches downtown from Spring Street north to Hampton Park and beyond, incumbent James Lewis finds himself battling several challengers yet again after surviving a close reelection fight in 2015.

In North Charleston City Council’s District 8, a district around Park Circle that’s become popular for young families, veteran Councilman Bob King is trying to hang on against two challengers.

Who will voters choose?

