The site of a 2.0 magnitude earthquake on May 27, 2019, near the Georgia-South Carolina border. Provided/ U.S. Geological Survey

A minor earthquake was detected early Monday morning near the Georgia-South Carolina border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The 2.0 magnitude earthquake was detected around 1 a.m. near McCormick, S.C., a town on the banks of the Savannah River.

A 2.0 earthquake can be felt by few people close to the origin and is just enough to register on seismographs, according to USGS.  

South Carolina is no stranger to earthquakes and the state will "no doubt, tremble again as quakes shake the ground beneath our feet," according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resource's website.

The Palmetto State averages about 10 to 15 minor earthquakes a year, mostly along the central coastline. 

On Aug. 31, 1886, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake killed 100 people and destroyed or damaged most of the buildings in Charleston and Summerville. It was one of the largest earthquakes in North American history, according to the University of South Carolina. Earthquakes are still a routine occurrence in the area. 

"Historic record suggest the Charleston-Summerville area had a continuum of low level seismicity prior to 1886, and a low-level activity continues in the same area today," according to the University of South Carolina's website.

As recently as 2002, a notable 4.4 magnitude quake erupted in the ocean off Kiawah Island.

