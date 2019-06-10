A minor earthquake was detected late Sunday night near the Georgia-South Carolina border about 20 miles west of Anderson, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The 2.3 magnitude earthquake was detected around 11 p.m. near Reed Creek, Ga., in the northeastern part of the state.
A 2.3 magnitude earthquake is generally not felt except by a very few people close to the origin “under especially favorable conditions,” according to the USGS.
Steve Jaume, an associate geology professor at the College of Charleston, said as of Monday morning there have been no reports that the earthquake was felt.
"It's not that surprising that no one felt it," Jaume said. "You have to remember the seismometers we use are much more sensitive than we are. They'll pick up these little things that people don't notice."
Jaume said minor earthquakes are relatively common in South Carolina.
"We get a few dozen every year. Most of them, like this one, aren't felt," he said.
A magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded in South Carolina near the Georgia border on May 27, about 70 miles south of Sunday's earthquake.
Most of the earthquakes in S.C. are detected around the coastal plain, according to the S.C. Emergency Management Division.
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake that hit Charleston in 1886 remains the largest recorded earthquake on the East Coast. Over 100 people died and most buildings in Charleston and Summerville were destroyed.
Elsewhere, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was detected Monday around 11 a.m. near Cleveland, Ohio, according to the USGS.