Forecasters on Sunday advised Charlestonians to expect a "brief" period of minor coastal flooding as tide levels in the evening are expected to peak at seven feet.
Sunday evening's high tide period will be around 8:11 p.m, and levels are likely to reach flood stage, according to the National Weather Service. Charleston Harbor generally begins to flood when levels reach seven feet. No rain is forecast.
Lowlying areas on the peninsula and near Charleston Harbor and the Ashley, Cooper and Stono rivers are most likely to see water inundation, the Service said, in addition to Hagood Avenue between Allway and Fishbourne streets.
"Residents and Visitors to the area will notice some standing water, especially near some storm drains and ditches," the Service said in an advisory statement. "Significant impacts will not occur."