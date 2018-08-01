Beachgoers don't expect to see a mini cliff form on their favorite oceanfront spot.
It can happen after big storms, but it's not unusual to see scarping during a renourishment project.
The ridge that appeared Tuesday on Folly Beach just east of the Washout is a normal side effect of the area's ongoing renourishment project, city officials said. It's in an area that's already had additional sand put on the beach.
As workers dredge the Folly River and place new material on the beach, a dip like this one may form while waves even out the surface of the beach.
City Administrator Spencer Wetmore said officials even told nearby landowners that this might happen when they notified them of the project in a mailing in March.