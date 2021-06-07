Millions in federal rent assistance money for SC remains unspent as evictions loom

The federal moratorium on evictions is set to end June 30, and South Carolina has hundreds of millions of federal dollars to help tenants get caught up on rent before that happens — but little has been distributed.

The S.C. State Housing Finance and Development Authority, known as SC Housing, received $271.8 million for rent and utility assistance in 39 counties. The authority started taking applications the first week of May and is processing about 5,000 of them, but so far hasn't distributed the first dollar.

It's not just red tape and processing delays; most of the money that could keep renters from being evicted or having their electricity turned off has just been sitting and waiting for applicants.

The money can be used to pay up to a year's worth of overdue rent or get caught up on utility bills, with the funds going directly to landlords and power companies. The tenants have to apply for the money.

Charleston and Berkeley counties are among seven S.C. counties large enough to receive federal funds directly. Charleston County started taking applications April 12 for $12.4 million in rent and utility assistance. Nearly two months later, the county still has about $9 million on hand, and is about to receive nearly $10 million more from the federal government.

“I don’t think there’s a problem," said Anna Eskridge, the county's Community Development Program manager. "It’s just that there’s a lot of funding."

There's also a lot of paperwork. Applicants must document their incomes, their housing instability (such as a past-due notice) and demonstrate hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic or be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Eskridge said the county has found that many people start but don't complete the applications — although in-person assistance has been offered at some county library branches.

“That’s definitely something we’re working on, reaching out to those folks and making sure they finish them," she said.

Renters who need assistance in Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Richland and Spartanburg counties should contact those counties directly. In all other counties, including smaller in population Dorchester County, renters should contact SC Housing at 803-336-3420 or online at schousing.com.

Charleston County residents should call 855-452-5374 or go online to charlestoncounty.org/erap.

Berkeley County stopped taking applications on April 16, although it still had more than $4.5 million unspent. The county is still processing some of the applications it received, and plans to resume taking applications on June 14. For Berkeley County information call 843-377-8507.

Berkeley County is about to receive another $5 million in federal funds for rent relief.

With so much money awaiting applicants, Charleston County and SC Housing are stepping up outreach efforts.

"We have identified some areas of the state where participation is lower than we would have expected, and we are ramping up our outreach efforts to schools, churches, libraries and nonprofits in those areas, as well as launching awareness campaigns via billboard, radio and TV advertisements and direct mail," said Chris Winston, spokesman for SC Housing.

Census estimates suggest that between 14 percent and 19 percent of South Carolina renters are behind on their rent.

Charleston County used its reverse-911 system to send phone and text messages to about 64,000 people living in six ZIP codes where renters are concentrated, Eskridge said. The county is also contacting local churches and placing advertisements on Facebook and on CARTA buses.

Eskridge said the county used some of its CARES Act funding during late 2020 to provide an early round of rental assistance, and that likely addressed some of the most urgent needs.

“With the end of the moratorium coming, I think we’ll see that urgency again," she said.