Million Man March begins walk to Marion Square to call for racial equality

About 50 people gathered at the tip of the Charleston peninsula Sunday to begin a march from the Charleston Battery to Marion Square to promote racial equality.
The march, named after the Million Man march held in 1995 in Washington, D.C., is one of dozens that have taken place across South Carolina’s Lowcountry in the month since the killing of a black man in police custody in Minnesota sparked worldwide outrage.
Those protests spread to more than 650 cities and towns across the nation, including Charleston and Columbia, where another rally was held on Sunday.
The original Million Man March amassed a million African American men on the National Mall to protest racial injustices. On Sunday, participants in the Charleston march were encouraged by organizer Brandon Trollinger, 22, of North Charleston, to wear a suit, don a mask to protect against COVID-19 and bring plenty of water as temperatures soared.
Daquan Washington, 25, of North Charleston, said he came to the march to encourage area leaders to re-examine what constitutes necessary force by police.
“There’s one race and that’s the human race,” Washington said while waiting for the march to start at White Point Gardens. “… People have to speak up.”
Sherma Burch, 53, from Johns Island, said she just wants "unity for all people." She said she decided to join the group because of the racism she and her children experience every day.
"I have two sons," Burch said. "I'm fearful whenever they go out."
Leilani Worrell, a 29-year-old Charleston education, said she hope the march and others like it will prompt politicians to make changes. She said police departments across South Carolina need citizen review boards to ensure accountability.
“We can’t have police auditing police,” Worrell said.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.