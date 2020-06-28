Million Man March begins walk to Marion Square to call for racial equality, mutual respect

About 70 people gathered at the tip of the Charleston peninsula Sunday to begin a march from the Charleston Battery to Marion Square to promote racial equality and bring generations together.
The march, named after the Million Man march held in 1995 in Washington, D.C., is one of dozens that have taken place across South Carolina’s Lowcountry in the month since the killing of a black man in police custody in Minnesota sparked worldwide outrage.
Those protests spread to more than 650 cities and towns across the nation, including Charleston and Columbia, where another rally was held on Sunday.
The original Million Man March amassed a million African American men on the National Mall to protest racial injustices. On Sunday, participants in the Charleston march were encouraged by organizer Brandon Trollinger, 22, of North Charleston, to wear a suit, don a mask to protect against COVID-19 and bring plenty of water as temperatures soared.
North Charleston pastor and community activist Thomas Dixon, who was scheduled to lead a prayer and give a short speech, said the event was a way to bring awareness to the need for the family structure to be repaired, regardless of race. Dixon said Black men in particular have been separated from their families due to economic concerns and incarceration.
“We have to turn this around on so many fronts,” Dixon said. “We can’t demand respect if we’re not respecting ourselves.”
Trollinger said he organized the event as a way to bridge the gap between younger and older generations in the Black community. He said he remembers a time when young people would walk down the street misbehaving and the elders in the community would mentor them as any parent would.
"I'm trying to bring that energy back to our generation," Trollinger said.
"We need the wisdom from our elderly and the energy from our young people."
Other participants pointed to the need for police reform and better representation from their elected officials.
Daquan Washington, 25, of North Charleston, said he came to the march to encourage area leaders to re-examine what constitutes necessary force by police.
“There’s one race and that’s the human race,” Washington said while waiting for the march to start at White Point Gardens. “… People have to speak up.”
Sherma Burch, 53, from Johns Island, said she just wants "unity for all people." She said she decided to join the group because of the racism she and her children experience every day.
"I have two sons," Burch said. "I'm fearful whenever they go out."
Leilani Worrell, a 29-year-old Charleston education, said she hope the march and others like it will prompt politicians to make changes. She said police departments across South Carolina need citizen review boards to ensure accountability.
“We can’t have police auditing police,” Worrell said.
Dixon implored those in attendance to make their voice heard during the elections in November.
"Let's try this time going to the polls," Dixon said.
