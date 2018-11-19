Charleston is poised to spend $5 million on a new drainage system for Huger Street that wouldn't entirely eliminate the flooding in heavier rainstorms, which are becoming more common with climate change.
The intersection of Huger and King streets has long been one of the worst spots for flooding on the peninsula. On July 20, for instance, when a storm dumped half a foot of rain on the Lowcountry within a matter of hours, the intersection and surrounding neighborhood saw floodwaters rise to 2½ feet, and up to 3½ feet in one spot.
The water remained waist-deep for hours, making the intersection impassable. Many cars were totaled, which has become a known risk for residents in the Charleston Housing Authority's Enston Homes complex, just northeast of Huger and King streets.
The intersection finally earned a place on the city's priority list last year when City Council decided to include drainage improvements as part of the development of the new Lowcountry Low Line, a linear park that will run between King and Meeting streets.
The consultant hired to study the problem — Johnson, Mirmiran & Thomson Inc.— issued its report along with recommended solutions on Oct. 9.
The study revealed that a few things make it especially difficult for the area to drain water. The landscape is very flat, so gravity isn't much help in getting the water to flow elsewhere. Before the road was built, it was part of Newmarket Creek, which still exists to the east.
Plus, the pavement is uneven. The northwest corner of Huger and King sits a full foot lower than the rest of the intersection, which is why the flooding there is deeper.
The most effective solution involves installing an additional underground pipe, larger catch basins, a pump station near the Huger and King intersection and a check valve at the main outfall in Newmarket Creek, the consultant said. The total estimated cost is $4.8 million.
But because of the unique challenges in that area, the pricey improvements would only prevent flooding in relatively small storms, the consultant reported.
Since stormwater engineers are rarely on-site to analyze a flood in real time, they simulate what happens with a software program. It can create a digital model of an area with all the traits that factor into the overall drainage equation, such as the land elevation, the size of the stormwater pipes, the tides, and so on. Then it creates virtual storms of varying intensity to test how the water behaves under a range of circumstances.
In this case, the engineers examined what would happen in a storm like the one in July, as well as a two-year storm, which is a relatively common storm with a 50 percent chance of happening in a given year.
The evaluation looked at the impact of a 10-year storm, a slightly more intense event with a 10 percent chance of happening in a year. For reference, Hurricane Hugo, which hit just north of Charleston as a Category 4 hurricane in 1989, is considered a 100-year storm.
The models showed that the flooding around Huger Street could be eliminated in the two-year storm and the one that happened on July 20 if all the recommended improvements were made. But even after the nearly $5 million investment, the Huger and King intersection would still see more than a foot of flooding in the 10-year storm.
Research shows that a rapidly warming climate allows the atmosphere to hold more water, so more intense rain events are now happening much more frequently. That means drainage systems designed for lower-intensity storms will become more inadequate over time.
City Councilman James Lewis, who has represented the area for 22 years, said he's been pushing for drainage improvements on Huger and King streets for as long as he can remember.
"To me, it's a big public safety issue," he said, adding that trucks at the Huger Street fire station often struggle to navigate through the deep floodwaters.
The area is also growing, with several tall new apartment complexes rising along Meeting Street and another one expanding on Huger Street.
Frank Newham, one of the city's head stormwater engineers, said the proposed Huger Street project hasn't been designed yet, so it could add more capacity than the study indicated.
He also said the city will explore other solutions that aren't related to drainage work. For instance, he plans to explore whether the lowest portion of the intersection can be elevated to even out the pavement. It's owned by the S.C. Department of Transportation, which would have to sign off on such work.
"I think there's some other things we can do once we get into the design," he said. "If the intersection had been raised 50 years ago or 100 years ago, whenever it was built, we wouldn't even be having this conversation."
Some relief might come sooner. Newham said within the next few months, the city plans to clean out the main pipes and install a check valve to keep salt water from flowing in with the tide. These valves have helped limit so-called "sunny day flooding" on several other downtown streets.
The study found that most of the underground pipes and catch basins — boxes under the ground meant to hold water — were filled with debris. Also, the manholes to get down into the pipe network were sealed shut, suggesting that the area's entire drainage system hadn't been maintained in a long time.
City Council will have to vote on the rest of the plan before it can move forward.