$10 million drainage fix for Charleston medical district isn't in early state budget

A $10 million drainage fix for Charleston's medical district isn't part of the budget written up by the state House of Representatives.

The funding, pressed by Gov. Henry McMaster in his wish-list executive budget earlier this year, would pay for a drainage connection to a tunnel system the city of Charleston is already building.

State Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, confirmed that the House did not include the drainage item in its budget.

McMaster had suggested including the $10 million as funding for the Medical University of South Carolina, which is a public institution.

"Everybody has a long list, and the committee does the best that we can," Stavrinakis said.

McMaster's funding request highlighted what the city of Charleston has called an urgent need: Roads in the hospital area can quickly be covered with water during serious storms. The affected access includes between the MUSC campus, Roper St. Francis and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

During Tropical Storm Irma in 2017, medical staff traversed the area in boats.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg plans to meet with legislators and MUSC president David Cole next week to talk about funding, city spokesman Jack O'Toole said. McMaster is likewise planning to focus on the issue.

"This is still a priority of the governor, and our office will continue to work with members of the Charleston delegation in the Senate to make sure this ends up on his desk," said Brian Symmes, a spokesman for McMaster.

Mark Sweatman, a lobbyist for MUSC, agreed there are still opportunities to get funding re-included in the state Senate, which has not finalized its budget, or when the two chambers meet later to hash out any discrepancies in their funding plans.

He said lawmakers had urged other medical providers in the district to consider providing some of the funding themselves.

"There's a lot of opportunities in the budget, and it’s a marathon and not a sprint," Sweatman said. "We’re still working with all parties involved and legislative leadership."

Charleston city officials have previously said they were eager for the funding to be approved this year because of the larger tunnel system that the medical district could connect to.

The link to that system, known as the Spring-Fishburne Drainage Improvement Project, needs to happen before the tunnels are opened and made full of water.

Without a connection, the medical district would have to wait for a similar project, called Calhoun West, that doesn't have funding yet and will likely take years to complete.

The project could seek funding via a different avenue, said Stavrinakis, the only lawmaker from the Charleston region on the chamber's budget-writing Ways and Means Committee. The state House has included a $50 million resilience fund for projects to offset flooding.

Lawmakers have primarily described that fund as a way to pay for local commitments to federal projects, like flooded home buyouts.

Stavrinakis said he would work to make sure the medical district project would be eligible for those funds as well.