Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Citadel cadets on Veterans Day he admired they didn't protest America and that their education was different from typical universities.

The West Point graduate Class of 1986 praised the student body, which boasts one of the largest college Republican clubs in the nation, for "fighting for American ideals, not protesting them."

He reminded cadets who are considering joining the military there are "no safe spaces" on their campus, meaning to be prepared for confronting the uncomfortable facts of life.

"For many of you, this is a matter of life and death for those around you," he said. "That's why there's no safe spaces at your military school. Trust me, you will thank your drill sergeant later."

Safe spaces are a popular concept at some American universities as a way for marginalized groups to come together in places specifically set aside for them where they can discuss their experiences.

During Pompeo's 10-minute speech, delivered to more than 2,000 cadets, public officials and press, he praised President Donald Trump's policies amid an ongoing impeachment probe, went on to laud the school for turning out civil and military leaders and thanked them for their future military service.

In interviews with reporters in Charleston, Pompeo said he didn't have any expectations for the open impeachment hearings scheduled on Capitol Hill this week, but he wanted "for folks to go and tell the truth, be candid, tell them what they know."

He also told Charleston CBS affiliate WCSC-TV "I am proud of what the administration did with its Ukraine policy."

Public officials are preparing to testify this week about the administration's foreign policy with the Eastern European country and a controversial phone call Trump had in July with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky, where he asked him to investigate alleged corruption by the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

The secretary did not discuss the Ukraine controversy in his remarks at The Citadel, and he only took three pre-screened and pre-written questions from Citadel cadets.

One of the questions asked if Trump's Twitter account hinders or hurts foreign policy.

Pompeo, who took over for ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson 19 months ago, responded by making a joke about high turnover in his role.

"I'm always reminded that I'm America's 70th secretary of state and President Trump is the 45th president, so there's a lot more turnover in my job than there is in his," Pompeo said. "I've come to know President Trump ... and I've come to understand how he communicates. World leaders will read it (his tweets) ... and we get responses really quickly."

Pompeo was accompanied by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., during his visit and was in attendance at the Citadel appearance. The Republican has often criticized Trumps' demeanor and has previously said that the president's tweets "make my life harder."

Scott did not immediately return a request for comment. South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said it's always notable to have national figures speak at The Citadel, but said he shouldn't "remain silent while the dedicated public officials and civil servants have been attacked by the Republican president he serves."

Pompeo served in the Army for five years as an armor officer in Germany. One of the men who served with Pompeo, Eric Leafblad, introduced him and spoke of the impact the Kansas native had on his life, including encouraging him to leave the service to pursue a college degree. He thanked Pompeo for reminding him that it is "cool to be smart."

"Military service taught me that you can only be as good as that team around you," Pompeo said. "Effective leadership means setting a clear mission and a good example. There is no greater responsibility and no greater honor."

Pompeo concluded his remarks by saying that "America is a truly exceptional nation" and said he reinforces Trump's idea that "we should not apologize for the United States of America. Not now, not ever."