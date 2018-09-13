Hurricane Florence churned over the warm flow of the Gulf Stream Thursday morning, potentially giving the storm an extra shot of juice just before it makes landfall in North Carolina.

Flowing off the coast, the Gulf Stream is a roughly 50-mile wide river in the sea that carries vast amounts of heat energy from the tropics into the northern Atlantic. By some estimates, the current carries the equivalent heat energy of a million nuclear power plants.

Heat provides energy to hurricanes, and Florence likely will feast on this heat just as it begins to slow, meteorologists say.

This happened in 1989 when Hugo hit. ''It was moving over the warmest water since it left the Caribbean,'' Bob Case, a hurricane specialist, said at the time. ''That's like a high powered engine running on regular gas all of a sudden getting a sudden shot of high octane.''

Current temperatures in the Gulf Stream are hovering at between 82 and 84 degrees, and Florence's outer bands were spinning over it at about 10 a.m., said Neil Dixon, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Dixon said the Gulf Stream could add slightly to the intensity. But after it crosses the current, the storm encounters cooler waters near land, "which has an opposite effect and could help it weaken."

The storm already has weakened somewhat as it neared North Carolina. But its wind field also has grown wider. "It has broadened, so we have tropical storm force winds 170 miles from the center on one side," he said. A similar pattern happened in Hurricane Irma last year and led to widespread damage far away from the storm's eye.

