Gusts uprooted trees that snapped electric lines in bursts of sparks. Thousands lost power. A few neighborhoods flooded.
But for most people across South Carolina, Tropical Storm Michael passed mostly with small sighs of relief.
The only real widespread menace left from the storm that crushed the Florida Panhandle might be seeping into the rivers right now in the form of rain runoff.
On Thursday, stretches along the Great Pee Dee in Marion County, the Waccamaw in Horry County, the Congaree in Columbia and the Santee River below Lake Marion were flooding — a month after Hurricane Florence caused devastating flooding from which some of those communities still struggle to recover.
More rain will wash down those rivers from North Carolina, but the flooding shouldn't approach the Florence levels, said meteorologist Matt Scalora, with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
"We'll just have to wait and see. For the most part, the heaviest rains missed us," he said.
Coming a month after drawn-out alarm over Hurricane Florence, Michael didn't get a lot of attention from South Carolina residents until the storm snarled into a near Category 5 hurricane with 150 mph-plus winds and tore up whole towns in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday.
But it weakened to a tropical storm coming across Georgia overnight.
Among the highest wind gusts reported in South Carolina were 57 mph at Folly Beach in the Charleston area, 41 mph in Aiken, 46 mph in Columbia and 53 mph in Orangeburg.
More than 7 inches of rain fell in Irmo and other parts of the Midlands, the National Weather Service said. More than 8 inches fell in the Pee Dee and about 5 inches fell in the Upstate. Little more than an inch fell around Charleston.
At one point, more than 100,000 people were without power across the state, but by 5 p.m. utility crews had restored it to all but about 20,000. Crews removed about 500 trees from roadways across the state.
In Columbia, maybe the hardest hit urban area, rains flooded some neighborhoods and spurred flash floods across several roadways.
Tropical storm-force wind gusts approaching 50 mph pushed over trees, including one that blocked lanes on Interstate 26 near Chapin during the morning commute. Another tree smashed into a north Columbia home, briefly trapping a man inside who was injured, the Columbia Fire Department said.
With so much rain falling quickly, a few neighborhoods flooded in the morning after stormwater drains overflowed near creeks, Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said.
Kinley Creek swelled into the living rooms of at least nine low-lying homes, causing evacuations of 20 people and waist-high flooding in residential streets.
The water swelled above a bridge in the White Hall neighborhood, reaching as high as a tire swing in one backyard and flooding a local swim club.
About half a dozen homes were threatened on Broken Hill Road that flanks the creek. Heavy winds also toppled a thick-rooted tree onto a house near Piney Grove Road. A woman inside the house said the tree tore through the roof of her bedroom. Luckily, she had moved to the living room after her cat woke her up during the storm.
She promised the cat would get tuna for the rest of its life.
Nearer to Charleston, winds gusted between 50 and 60 mph across parts of Berkeley and Charleston counties. They caused power outages and contributed to multiple traffic light malfunctions near well-traveled roadways.
Meanwhile downtown, large waves crashed over the sea wall at the Battery, spraying onlookers who’d ventured out with their cellphones. Dead palm fronds and leaves blew along the sidewalk. A woman cleaned shattered glass from the middle of Water Street.
David Grant walked with one hand on his head to keep the wind from stealing his baseball cap. His wife, Michelle, clad in a yellow rain jacket, captured a photo of the waves to send to family in Pennsylvania. The Charleston couple braced themselves against the wind.
“I slept in rollers last night, now look at my hair,” Michelle Grant said with a laugh.
In Dorchester County, on Central Avenue near Summerville, rush hour commuters watched a busted transformer blow sparks in the pre-dawn darkness.
Across the Charleston area, streets were blanketed in leaves and pine needles. Small branches littered yards and roadways. Some who put out their trash cans despite collections being suspended for the day woke up to their cans tipped over and its contents scattering with the winds.
