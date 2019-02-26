The United Methodist Church advanced a plan Monday that tightens restrictions on ordaining openly gay clergy and marrying same-sex couples inside churches.
In a special session held in St. Louis, the church's top lawmaking body moved forward the Traditional Plan, which maintains the church’s prohibitions against self-avowed practicing gay clergy and same-gender weddings, while voting down the One Church Plan, which would have lifted those restrictions and allowed decisions on the issues to be made by local churches and conferences.
While the One Church Plan could still come up in a later minority report, the vote means that the Traditional Plan is the only plan guaranteed to go to plenary tonight where 864 delegates will vote on the church's stance around homosexuality.
A final vote is expected by 7:30 p.m.
Members from Charleston area LGBTQ-affirming Methodist congregations said they were not surprised at the decision. While they noted that nothing has been set in stone yet, they expressed frustration.
Members from Two Rivers Church, A United Methodist Community, reaffirmed their commitment to embrace people of different backgrounds.
"Am I shocked that (the Traditional Plan) has so much support? No I'm not," said Stanton Adams, the church's director of communications. "There certainly seems to be an affirmation of just how divided we are on the issue.”
The Traditional Plan, which reinforces the church's Book of Discipline that currently states "homosexuality as incompatible with Christian teaching," passed 461-359.
In a later decision, the church's Judicial Council deemed portions of the plan unconstitutional. But it's expected by church leaders that delegates in favor of the plan will offer amendments so that the plan can legally become church law, if passed.
Some Lowcountry Methodists support the Traditional Plan. Jackie Jenkins, a lay delegate from a Methodist Church in Reevesville, said that the denomination's support of the conservative proposal shows that the church is affirming the Gospel.
“My heart is sad because there are some people who will leave here hurt, but I celebrate that we stand firm on the Gospel," Jenkins said.
Though the One Church plan, which would have left it up to local churches and conferences to make decisions about same-sex weddings and ordaining openly gay clergy, had support from the denomination's Council of Bishops, the plan didn't move beyond the legislative committee Monday after delegates denied it 436-386.
Some Charleston area church leaders favored the plan because they said it was a way to unify the church, while also giving congregations the flexibility to operate based on their local context.
The Rev. Susan Leonard, pastor of Bethel UMC downtown, is attending the conference and said she cannot support the Traditional Plan because it moves the United Methodist Church backward.
"We are clearly a divided church on matters of human sexuality and whether we will be an open and affirming church, welcoming fully our brothers and sisters who would identify themselves as LGBTQ," Leonard said. "In my opinion, if we cannot gather around the One Church Plan, it would be far better to retain the discipline as it presently exists, without this more punitive language and consequences."
In the past several years, Methodist churches have left the denomination due the church's ongoing conversation around human sexuality. Several faith groups, such as Presbyterians and the Episcopal Church, have had to make decisions about the church's stance on homosexuality in recent years.
Leaders of Two Rivers said they haven't had any formal discussions about what they will do if the church officially adopts the Traditional Plan. But they are clinging to their values.
“Openness, full inclusion, valuing the sacred worth of every person is a Gospel message that changes lives, that saves lives, that creates a beautiful community," said the Rev. Wendy Hudson-Jacoby, pastor of Two Rivers. "Because of our commitment, because of our core values. We have hope going forward.”