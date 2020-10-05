Message sent to Berkeley County teachers sparks concerns from SC education advocacy groups

A message sent to Berkeley County teachers by the school district's top official has sparked concerns from education advocacy groups across South Carolina.

Berkeley County School District Superintendent Eddie Ingram released a memo Friday afternoon that addressed issues including teachers' social media use, communication with the press and controversial classroom assignments.

The district has received "numerous complaints" in the past few months from parents and employees surrounding these behaviors, Ingram wrote.

"The underlying conduct leading to these complaints often has a tendency to disrupt the learning environment and threaten the public trust that is vitally important to the District’s operations of our schools," he said.

As a result, the memo was issued to remind teachers of the district's "policies and expectations."

According to the memo, teachers should not speak to members of the media unless they've had their comments preapproved by their school principal and the superintendent.

"The District is mindful of employees' right to free speech protected by the First Amendment, but our employees need to understand that right is not unlimited," Ingram said. "Although District employees have a right to speak as citizens on matters of public concern, they do not enjoy such rights when speaking as an employee about a matter of personal interest."

Several education advocacy groups across the Palmetto State have criticized the timing of the letter, arguing that it will hurt teachers in the long run by making them even more fearful to speak up with any safety concerns they might have as schools reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"They were scared to speak before COVID, before all of this happened," said Sherry East, president of the S.C. Education Association. "That’s part of the problem in South Carolina. And that’s why we don’t have any teachers right now."

Several teachers across the state have quit their jobs this year due to a fear of unsafe working conditions, East said, adding she hopes teachers continue to speak out if they have safety concerns at their school.

"Please don’t suffer in silence. Contact us so we can get you some help," East said.

Patrick Kelly, director of governmental affairs at the Palmetto State Teachers Association, said his organization has received more calls from concerned Berkeley County educators than any other school district in the state.

Teachers need to be professional, Kelly said, but they also have a responsibility to point out problems in their school, especially when it comes to safety.

The district has come under fire from the S.C. Department of Education for not formally mandating face coverings to be worn inside school buildings and for not distributing state-purchased personal protective equipment to teachers.

"I would think that Berkeley County would be more worried about addressing the concerns that they're hearing from their staff than muzzling the concerns ... but they've done exactly the opposite by issuing this memo," Kelly said.

The school district reopened Sept. 8 with five days a week of in-person instruction for all students who wanted to return. Students who wished to learn from home were also offered the choice between two virtual school options.

The plan has been praised by parents eager for their children to return to school for a full week of class. It has also been criticized by some teachers and parents who argue that the district brought back too many students too soon.

The memo was issued three days after The Post and Courier covered a virtual petition that called on Berkeley County school officials to make changes to its reopening model.

District spokeswoman Katie Tanner said the memo was not released in response to the petition or its media coverage.

The district has seen several media reports featuring unapproved comments from teachers that have been inaccurate or incomplete and "have resulted in public confusion and misperception," Ingram wrote.

To avoid this in the future, he said, employees should bring concerns directly to their supervisors so they can be dealt with internally, Ingram said. Teachers can also submit a formal grievance complaint if they wish. The district will not punish any individual who files a complaint "in good faith," Ingram wrote.

SC for Ed, the grassroots advocacy group that organized the 10,000-strong teacher protest at the Statehouse last May, also condemned the district's memo.

"When educators feel unsafe, bullied, or threatened by their administrators or districts, as demonstrated by today's memo, there is often no other resource than a public statement of fact," the organization said in a statement.

Ingram's memo also included a message encouraging teachers to not include their school district affiliation in their social media profiles if they will be discussing things that are "political or controversial."

Educators are free to use their personal accounts to engage in political discussion, he said, but should do so in a way that is professional and respectful.

When it comes to politics in the classroom, teachers should be cognizant of their lessons and ensure that they do not provide their own opinions on any political, religious or otherwise controversial subjects.

The organizer of the BCSD teacher petition plans to present it before the school board during its next meeting on Tuesday.